Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 121.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $1,126,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

