Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.