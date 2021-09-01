Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,019 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

