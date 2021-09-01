Arizona State Retirement System Sells 204 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

