Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

M opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

