Ark (ARK) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $183.50 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,643,434 coins and its circulating supply is 131,522,537 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.