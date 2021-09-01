Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $305.28

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.28 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 305.50 ($3.99). Arrow Global Group shares last traded at GBX 305.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,405,947 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £541.11 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,138.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.42.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.