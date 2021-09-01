ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €614.18 ($722.57).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About ASML

