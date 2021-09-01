Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

ASPN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 210,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $103,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

