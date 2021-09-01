Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $145.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after buying an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $150,307,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $129.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

