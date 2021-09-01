ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.