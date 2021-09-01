ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
