Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys New Stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

