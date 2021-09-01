Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,921.46. 32,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,683. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,929.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,692.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,411.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

