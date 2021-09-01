Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 48,495 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 534.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

NYSE VSH opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

