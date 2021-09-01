Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

