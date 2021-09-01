Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of American Finance Trust worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

