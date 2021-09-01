Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

