Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,013.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 232,753 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,037,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,752 shares of company stock worth $35,774,847. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

ZLAB opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.