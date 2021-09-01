Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

