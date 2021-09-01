Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 25,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,073,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.
The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -54.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
