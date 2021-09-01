Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 25,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,073,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -54.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.