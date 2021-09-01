Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 3.3%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.74. 25,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,073,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

