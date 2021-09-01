Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $37,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $367.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.31. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $368.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

