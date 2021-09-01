Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.61.

TEAM opened at $367.06 on Monday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $164.16 and a 52-week high of $368.33. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

