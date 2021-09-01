Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

