Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

