Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.