AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. 4,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,181. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

