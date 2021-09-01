Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Cut to C$14.38

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.38 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$14.49 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 102.99 and a quick ratio of 102.95.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.44%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

