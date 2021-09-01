Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.04 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

