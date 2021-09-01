Auxano Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.0% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,801. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.