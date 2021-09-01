Auxano Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

