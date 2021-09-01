Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 7,507 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. 80,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,914. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71.

