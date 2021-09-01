Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.52

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.52 and last traded at $186.64, with a volume of 18414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -191.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

