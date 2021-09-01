AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $229.58 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day moving average of $203.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,344. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.