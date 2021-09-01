Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 16,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 343.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

