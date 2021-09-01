AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $9.26

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.03. AvePoint shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 2,261 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get AvePoint alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). Research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.