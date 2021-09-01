Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in August

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.14. 454,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,198. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average is $203.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

