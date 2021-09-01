Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on the stock.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 404.10 ($5.28) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107,267 shares of company stock valued at $45,435,482.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

