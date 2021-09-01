Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Avnet stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

