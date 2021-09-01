Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

