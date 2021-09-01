Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $27.66. 40,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,566,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

