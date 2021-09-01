Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Azul by 197.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

