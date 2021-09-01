B. Riley Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

