Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 49.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after acquiring an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Baidu by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 93.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after acquiring an additional 834,614 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu stock traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.18. 9,290,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,336. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

