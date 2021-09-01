Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 466,841 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 76,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,972,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,978,000 after buying an additional 334,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,085. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -759.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.