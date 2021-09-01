Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.37

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.37 and last traded at $139.42, with a volume of 585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

