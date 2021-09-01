Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 50.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,871 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ball were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ball by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ball by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ball by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

BLL opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.