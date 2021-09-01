Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

