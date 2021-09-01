Banano Market Capitalization Hits $14.53 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Banano has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $248,827.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002501 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00066711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00161569 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,282 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,037 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

