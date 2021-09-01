Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 670,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 332,247 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

