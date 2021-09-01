Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 12,788 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

MU traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $73.41. 476,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,764,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

